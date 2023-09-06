A man who is resident in Canada showed TikTok users the type of accommodation N778k could get for them in Canada

The man, Benny Tours Canada, said the apartment is located in New Brunswick, and he showed how it looks inside

Benny already paid for the house and lives in it with his family, and he said it is a two-bedroom apartment with a toilet and bathroom

A man who lives in Canada took people on a tour of a two-bedroom apartment that goes for N778k monthly.

The man, Benny Tours Canada, posted a video of the apartment, which is located in New Brunswick, Canada.

The man lives in New Brunswick, Canada and pays N778k monthly for a two-bedroom apartment. Photo credit: TikTok/@bennytourscanada.

Source: TikTok

At the price of N778k monthly, it means tenants in the house would be coughing out N9.3 million yearly as rent.

Benny, who already lives in the apartment, revealed that it was not furnished as the tenant would have to buy their household items.

Two-bedroom house in New Brunswick

But he said the house has wifi, electricity, water and a heating system and that all these are included in the rent bill.

The two-bedroom apartment also has toilets and a bathroom, as well as a room for his children.

His followers on TikTok expressed their likeness for the apartment.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as man living in Canada shows the interiors of his apartment

@Dankoky said:

"Please can you talk about Ontario?"

@afam46 commented:

"Your way of trying to pass info to people is just awesome. God bless you."

Abhiba_xx asked:

"Please does it comes furnished?"

@Leighton Brown commented:

"Thanks a lot man. You are helpful on all levels. Keep it up."

@Alex asked:

"We are coming soon, how can you help regarding the house rent, please?"

@Desmond asked:

"Can one pay just one month's rent in Canada."

