A real estate agent in Abuja posted a video showing a self-contained apartment that goes for N50,000 per month

The agent, Diamond Digger, said the apartment would cost N700k per year and an extra N50,000 for electricity and maintenance

Diamond said the apartment is already equipped with a wardrobe, cooking gas, water, electricity, a television set and a bed

A lady who is a real estate agent has shown people an apartment that costs N750k per year.

In a video she posted on TikTok, the agent, Diamond Digger, said the apartment cost N50k per month, with an additional N50k paid for electricity and maintenance.

The lady said the self-contained room costs N750k per year. Photo credit: TikTok/@diamond_digger.

Source: TikTok

The apartment is located in Dakwo District, Abuja, and it is already furnished with the basic things that the occupant would need for comfort.

Fully-furnished apartment that goes for N750k in Abuja

The self-contained apartment has a TV, a gas cooker with a cylinder, a wardrobe and a bed.

Diamond also revealed that the apartment has constant electricity and running water.

She said the apartment is ideal for people such as the National Youth Service Corps members.

However, some people who saw the video said the house is too expensive at N750k a year and that NYSC members may not be able to afford it.

TikTok users react to video of N750k apartment in Abuja

firstgurl_joy said:

"A corper indeed. One year allawee is not up to 400k then where will a corper see money to get such a place."

@happiness richard said:

"Is it still available."

@PrinceMmt commented:

"Where’s the location please."

@BERRYSMALLX said:

"How person wan use bath for the bathroom?"

@Harlequin said:

"Does the landlord live in the house?"

@Euphoria said:

"Please how do I get it, I’m actually a copper."

@Prince Justice commented:

"Where do you guys want a youth coper to get such amount."

Source: Legit.ng