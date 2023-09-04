A romantic proposal that surprised a woman at a supposed birthday party has captured the hearts of many on TikTok

The woman walked into the house and saw her partner kneeling with a ring in his hand

He expressed his love and devotion for her and popped the question, to which she happily said yes

A heartwarming video of a woman who got the surprise of her life at a supposed birthday party has gone viral on TikTok.

The woman thought she would celebrate a friend’s birthday, but instead, she found her partner waiting for her with a ring in his hand.

He knelt on one knee, told her how much he loved her and wanted to spend the rest of his life with her.

Lady surprisingly becomes engaged

He then asked her to marry him, and she was overjoyed. She nodded and said yes, and they hugged each other tightly.

The video captured the beautiful moment of their proposal, which melted the hearts of thousands of viewers.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ogarmaryuke said:

"Una want marry AIl the cutest guy in town which one me i want marry S8? Anyway congratulations dear."

Iyanuloluwabamide reacted:

"E be like say dem don abort my soul

mate."

0Gbiss commented:

"Awwwwn me and 20 single gals watching this and smiling."

FavNurse:

"Where this girls they see this kind men. l just don't know ,is this good life based on environment and vicinity? Coz I don't get!"

EUSnipes:

"Na to buy oxygen cylinder for house,since una don talk say make the singles no breathe."

Globacon:

"Is the caption for me?? No breathing space for the single."

User2320268196505:

"Omo Na to go find love ohh anywhere belle face we move congratulations to you both I sha know say I be spoon."

