A young man has caused a frenzy online after sharing a video with the daughter of a mentally challenged woman

While sharing the video via his official TikTok account, he revealed that the little girl now refers to him as 'daddy'

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video, with many advising him to adopt her

A TikTok user identified as @obitunez1 has showcased the heartwarming connection he formed with a mad woman’s daughter named Princess.

According to Obi, he stepped out of his studio on a serene Sunday morning when he noticed a young girl gazing at him with a beaming smile.

Man shares video with mentally challenged woman's daughter Photo credit: @obitunez1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The girl kept pointing at him and smiling while sitting beside her mentally challenged mother on the road.

At one point, she approached Obi and asked if she could join him upstairs. Obi welcomed her without hesitation and embarked on an unexpected adventure together.

Obi takes great care of mentally challenged woman's daughter

During their time together, Obi treated Princess to a meal and purchased food items that brought joy to her face. He also had a little chat with her.

The little girl eagerly took the food to her mother, who resided near a refuse dump. She also played games with his phone and took some pictures with him.

Upon returning to Obi, Princess continued to express her delight by pointing at him and waving.

Obi narrated:

"A mad woman's daughter calling me daddy. On this Sunday morning, I decided to come out of my studio to catch some air.

"I saw this girl looking at me and smiling. The girl wanted to spend time with me, as she kept saying, 'Uncle, can I come up?' I said, 'Okay, no problem, you can come up.'

"I didn't have much on me, so I just bought a few things, and she went to give them to her mother. We went back upstairs, took some pictures, and I gave her my phone to watch cartoons."

Reactions trail video of man bonding with mentally challenged woman's daughter

The heartwarming encounter served as a reminder of the power of human connection and the profound impact we can have on each other's lives.

Obi's compassion and willingness to engage with Princess, despite her mother's struggles, has touched the hearts of many, spreading a message of empathy, understanding, and love.

@Raymond 942 said:

“Is the mother really mad or they are just homeless? because I saw her waved at you in thanks.”

@Kelvinoffical said:

“Pls take care of her I can support you.”

@Mams oma7 reacted:

“My brother grab the blessing give her things no matter how little mostly food and clothes and see what lord will do for u.”

@balekeys isach said:

“No matter how ur mother is or how she looks lyk, she will always b ur dear mom.”

@veechi77 said:

“Open doors of blessings shall locate you.”

@Missbliss commented:

“She's so beautiful.”

@theophilusamoah38 said:

“There's a blessing aroind the corner for you. God bless u.”

@joy reacted:

“She's so beautiful.”

@lailivabae said:

“Your generation yet unborn will not suffer God will bless you.”

Watch the video below:

Lady finds mentally challenged mum on street

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady's welcoming attitude towards her mentally challenged mother has sent social media into a frenzy. The young lady was seen in pictures and videos shared by @bcrworldwide on Instagram striking poses with the woman in her unkempt state.

In another video, the lady is seen with the once mentally ill woman who now looks nice in a clean outfit. They were both taking a stroll in a scene from the video. In another scene, she is seen making her mum's hair.

It appears the woman hasn't regained her full senses. The grateful lady then went on to appreciate netizens who showed concern towards her mum and appealed for more prayers and financial support.

Source: Legit.ng