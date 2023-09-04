A rat poison seller at Oshodi, graduated from LASU after 19 years of studentship due to a case of missing grade

Balogun Olujide, a 63-year-old rat poison seller at the BRT bus terminal in Oshodi, Lagos, has finally graduated from the Lagos State University (LASU) after 19 years of studentship at the institution.

Olujide, who gained admission into LASU in 2004 for a four-year degree programme in History and International Studies, could not graduate on time due to a case of missing results that took a long time to resolve.

Olujide’s academic journey started in 1993 when he cleared his WAEC in secondary school.

He then proceeded to LASU for a diploma course in Philosophy in 1998, which he completed in two years.

He was admitted to the History and International Studies department as a Direct Entry student in the 2004/2005 academic session.

Shattered dreams

However, his dream of graduating with his mates was shattered when he discovered that some of his results were missing, and he could not proceed to the next level.

He wrote several letters to his Head of Department, who told him his studentship had elapsed after 12 years instead of six.

He had to accept his fate and move on with life.

He worked menial jobs to feed his family, such as selling rat poison at Oshodi and carrying loads at Oyingbo market.

He did not give up on his education, though. He approached a senior staff member of LASU whom he met at Oshodi and explained his situation to her.

She offered to help him and set up a panel that readmitted him to complete his degree programme. He was given three semesters to finish his course, which he did in 2023.

Olujide was overjoyed when he finally graduated from LASU with a History and International Studies pass.

