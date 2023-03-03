Social media was thrown into chaos when a Nigerian man revealed that he graduated with a better grade than he was issued in school

The young man disclosed how he applied for his university transcript which exposed the irregularity in the grading

In his tweet, he blamed and called out the University of Illorin for not calculating his grades correctly

A Twitter user with the handle @tarykuh has lamented bitterly after finding out that he graduated with a second-class upper division.

He claimed that he was issued a certificate with 2.2, which was a second-class lower division.

Man discovers school gave him false certificate Photo Credit: Oladayo Ashiru, EyeEm

Source: Getty Images

He discovered this when he applied and received his academic transcript from the university five years later, which showed the correct computation of his academic result.

His transcript was showing he had a 2.1 but his certificate from the university reflected the 2.2 class of degree.

He blamed the university of Illorin (UI) for the mistake in the computation of his correct result and class of degree. He also did a manual computation of his result by himself and found out that the result reflected in the transcript was the correct result.

In his words:

"I found out today that I graduated with a 2'1 after five years of carrying this 2'2 certificate around. got my transcript today and it carries 2'1, did the math and it mathed. well done, university of Ilorin."

Social media reactions

Kosiso said:

"Omo. How can they do that to him? That's crazy", someone reacted.

@whoishabyb wrote:

"You for dey kpmg now."

@Henry_Kingg wrote:

"Some birthday present eh? happy birthday big man!"

@omotola_airstah said:

"Omo! You didn't collect the transcript immediately? Or it wasn't available as at the time?"

@Anambra Prince said:

"University of Ilorin? What year please so I can go and do my own math too. Maybe my 2.1 go be first class."

@multifaceted_i said:

"Congratulations! There's a reason for the timing I'm sure! Better update your CV sharply."

@jideduro commented:

"Interesting! You didn't do the Math while in school? I followed my GP enter graduation."

@abisola commented:

"I think I should do same, some of my course mates said I had a 2'1 (Graduation magazine) but my statement shows 2'2 so I didn't just go to school to get my certificate."

@Alibaba_Faridah said:

"Hope you guys know, you don't see your final year results until convocation day. Same with mine what was in my transcript was different from my students portal."

@TemiDayoJT wrote:

"Dem rig you out if your result for 5years. Pele.x

@Chinonyerem said:

"Oh wow."

@Meg_gih said:

"How I wish mine will change too when I go to collect my transcripts o."

See tweet below:

Source: Legit.ng