A Nigerian student got a fully funded scholarship to study for his masters degree at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks, United States.

The student, Omokhoya Sunday, is an HND holder, and he graduated from the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara state.

Before going to Offa for his HND, Sunday had studied at the Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti, for his National Diploma, ND.

Student gets a scholarship to study in USA

Sunday's studied Electrical and Electronic Engineering for his ND and HND and has now proceeded to the USA for a masters degree in Electrical Engineering.

Sunday's success story was posted on Twitter by Scholarship Cafe, a body that shares foreign scholarship information.

The body wrote:

"We're thrilled to celebrate one of our remarkable success stories, Joseph Omokoya, a recipient of our 2023 E-passport project. Joseph has recently embarked on his Master's journey in Electrical Engineering at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks, USA.

"Joseph embodies hard work and resilience, serving as an inspiration to us all. Joseph's success is a testament to the transformative power of education and community backing."

Some schools in USA accept HND for masters degree

Founder of Scholarship Cafe, Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi, told Legit.ng that going straight to masters with only an HND is possible as opposed to what many think.

He said there are schools in the USA that accept students who have only HND.

His words:

"It is possible. Highly possible. There are schools in the US that accept HND."

See the tweet below:

