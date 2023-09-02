The story of a young man who quit his 64k salary job and registered a property administration company with 150k borrowed money has gone viral on TikTok

He faced many challenges and almost gave up, but he persevered and trusted in God to make his dream come true

He made millions in his third month of business and shared his inspiring story on Twitter, where he motivated others to follow their dreams and not be afraid of failure

Balogun was a young man who dreamed of becoming a successful property administrator.

He had a modest job that paid him 64k as a salary, but he was not satisfied with his life.

He wanted to do something more meaningful and rewarding. He wanted to help his father, who had worked hard to send him to university.

One day, he decided to take a bold step and register a company named Beckley Properties Administrator.

Determined to succeed

He did not have much experience or capital, but he had a vision and a passion. He borrowed 150k to share an office at Ikeja and started his journey.

The first two months were tough. He did not make any money. He faced rejection and frustration. He felt like giving up.

He thought about going back to his salary job. But he did not quit. He remained resolute and determined to succeed.

The turning point

He went to the office daily and marketed his firm to anyone listening.

The third month was the turning point. He got his first big break and made millions. He hired staff, bought electronics, and expanded his business.

Balogun shared his inspiring story on Twitter, where he received praise and admiration from many people.

He encouraged others to follow their dreams and not give up, no matter how hard the beginning might be.

