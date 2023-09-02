Adebisi Michael, a physically challenged man who recently received help from Davido, has reacted on social media

In a heartwarming video, Adebisi showed his appreciation to the music star for sending him a huge amount of money

According to Adebisi, he feels like jumping and dancing after the love he received from Davido and this got fans talking

Nigerian singer, Davido, recently touched the life of a physically challenged man in a wheelchair, Adebisi Michael, and he has now reacted.

In a video posted on Adebisi’s Twitter page, he showed his heartfelt gratitude to Davido while revealing that the music star sent him a huge amount of money.

Adebisi, who was celebrating his birthday on September 2, 2023, was seen dressed in his best outfit to show appreciation to Davido for making his day.

Fans react to heartwarming video of man in wheelchair appreciating Davido for sending him money. Photos: @davido, @mikedeyforyou / Twitter.

According to the physically challenged man, he really appreciates Davido’s kindness to him and he was not expecting the huge way he touched his life.

Adebisi went ahead to shower prayers on the music star as well as other people who had contributed to his plight.

The young man also accompanied the video with a caption wherein he revealed that he feels like jumping, dancing, and even flying.

He wrote:

“Right now, I just want to jump, dance and fly but maybe next life . I thank God. I thank Davido for noticing me and blessing me, may God continue to bless him. And to the public, I can't appreciate you enough. Thank you so much. I LOVE Y'ALL. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME.”

See his tweet below:

Reactions as physically challenged man appreciates Davido

Michael Adebisi’s appreciation video to Davido and his other benefactors soon caught the attention of netizens and many of them reacted to it.

A number of them wished the physically challenged man well on his birthday.

Read some of their comments below:

