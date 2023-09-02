A married Nigerian man faces possible deportation from the United Kingdom after his wife cancelled his dependent visa

Trouble started after the man found out his wife was cheating on him, prompting her to file for a divorce to be with her lover

A copy of the letter UK's Home Office delivered to the man has been shared on social media as people reacted to the matter

An unidentified Nigerian man is in a dilemma after his cheating wife cancelled his UK dependency visa.

Twitter user, @Wizarab10, who shared the incident, revealed that the man had found out his wife was cheating on him.

Illustrative image of a man which is not related to the story alongside a copy of the letter from UK's Home office.

Source: Getty Images

His cheating wife then filed for a divorce in a bid to be with her lover and reportedly notified the UK's Home Office.

In a letter made available online, the Home Office notified the man of the cancellation of his dependent visa and gave him between now and October 23rd to make another application to remain in the UK or leave the country.

The incident sparked a debate on social media.

Mixed reactions trail the UK couple's story

@Toobbss said:

"Funny thing, women will keep saying not all women will do this.

"Boom weeks later, similar situation will happen again."

@Funmiscute said:

"Omo ṣee what power can do. It's really wicked of her. I really hope the man gets something to keep him back. He doesn't deserve such wickedness. I don't blame any man avoiding a better woman than he is for reasons like this."

@CodeDating said:

"Lol, she thinks everything will work out perfectly with the new person she wants to marry.

"I have seen these countless of times.

"It doesn't work that way."

@omalichanna said:

''I advice as he is looking for another job, he should file a case in court , consult immigration lawyer asap. There’s loop hole to help him with it.''

@KinqKudos said:

"Is that the end of the road for him or is there anything he can do that can help him obtain new visa?"

@HOLARMEEDEY1 said:

"Staying 5times ahead will only help you to bounce back easily but it won’t stop a woman with no family values from moving maad."

Nurse dumps boyfriend who sponsored her to the UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian nurse had dumped her boyfriend who sponsored her to the United Kingdom.

@akunesiobike12 shared the incident on Twitter, stating that it happened to his friend who resides in the UK.

According to the Twitter user, his friend gave the lady, who is a nurse, money for IELTS, CBT exams to fulfil her dream of relocating to the UK. Upon settling in the UK, the lady said she didn't find him attractive anymore and needed to prioritise her career, hence the need for them to break up.

Source: Legit.ng