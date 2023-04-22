A young Nigerian millionaire shared a video of his father's old house he rebuilt immediately after he made it in life

The man change the exterior of the building and remodelled the structure to make it look very modern

Nigerians who watched his video showered prayers on him for choosing his family first over any kind of comfort

A young Nigerian man, @kingpromise082, remembered his family after he made it in life. The man used his wealth to rebuild his family's old house.

In a video he shared online, the man showed people how his father's old house before he started rebuilding it. The building was unplastered.

People prayed for him for making his family happy. Photo source: @kingpromise082

Source: TikTok

Kind son remodelled dad's house

The man employed builders to change its design. Carpenters also replaced the old roof with new ones. The exterior was redesigned. The son also spent heavily on the building's interior decor.

Words written on the video showed he dedicated his wealth towards giving his dad a better life before seeking comfort. He said:

"For my dad and I believe my own will come."

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 6,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

savage queen said:

"Congratulations."

officialdebby13 said:

"Congrats....I tap from this grace."

chinonsookoro319 said:

"Congratulations bro I believe my oven go come."

niceprince114 said:

"You has the same heart with me. FAMILY FIRST. God bless you bro."

Jazzydude said:

"For this that you do for him your own sef soon ajeh u no no the reward."

Mhiz Stephanie Solom said:

"May God continue to bless you."

Marvy baby said:

"Congratulations dear I pray that God will continue to you and grant all your heart desires for making your dad happy I love you for that honey."

VERIFIED RICHHY said:

"Congratulations, just believe it. Your own is on the way coming."

