A foreigner who travelled to Nigeria for a holiday shared his experience in a TikTok video

He was delighted with his trip and decided to try a local barber shop on the street

The barbers used a sharp blade to give him a close shave, which made him look more distinctive

A foreign visitor who embarked on a Nigerian adventure captured his memorable moments in a TikTok video.

He expressed joy and satisfaction with his journey and explored the local culture and lifestyle.

Oyinbo heads into the street for a clean shave. Photo credit: TikTok/@authentic_traveller

Source: TikTok

He stumbled upon a traditional barber shop, where skilled barbers used a razor-sharp blade to trim his hair and beard.

He marveled at the precision and finesse of the barbering technique, which gave him a unique and distinctive look.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ledornumkpae685 reacted:

"This guy Dey enjoy Nigeria pass me wey be Nigerian."

User5873 535156717 said:

"200 naira na 24 cents. Hei! Nigeria my country."

Anthony wrote:

"The gala and fearless took me out."

FaVstarO commented:

"This guy comot na, you neva tire S 3, your country is missing you."

Ngalatojacob295 also commented:

"This guy don relocate. You don overstay for Naija o00. Nigeria sweet you, we know."

Oz_Drey:

"Nigeria don sweet you no lie. Aah,this brother don turn naija certified!..even me naija man, never go this far before..try get naija name oo!"

NnekaASMR:

"You really meant it when you said authentic traveling."

Mizkaris:

"You try everything. The ones u left home will never know the happiness u get."

Lady gushes as Oyinbo man she met online finally lands in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, Ogechi, has expressed excitement on social media as she finally met 'her' white man in person.

Ogechi, who is into handmade braided wigs and crochet, revealed they met on Truly African platform.

Sharing a video of their first meeting, she remarked that many happy moments happen when dreams come true.

Source: Legit.ng