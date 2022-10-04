Joana, a pretty Oyinbo lady has shared the video of the mortar and pestle she bought when she visited Lagos, Nigeria

According to her, she made it a point to get the pounding utensils anytime she is Nigeria because she loves pounded yam

The video she shared on TikTok has gathered numerous reactions from Nigerians who praise her for loving Nigerian culture

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

TikTok users are praising an Oyinbo lady who visited Nigeria and purchased mortar and pestle.

In a video she posted on the platform, the lady named Joana said she loves pounded yam.

Joana made it a point to buy her own pounding mortar and pestle when she visited Lagos, Nigeria. Photo credit: TikTok/@joannaorou.

Source: UGC

She made it a point to buy her own mortar in Lagos because she loves to pound her food by herself.

She complained the pounded yam she buys from African restaurants in the UK feels like water.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerians praise her in comment section

After Joana shared the video, many people, mostly Nigerians rushed to her comment section to shower her with praises.

Many are calling her wife material and are professing undying love for her.

Others are offering to teach her more about Nigerian food. A particular comment says she must have been a Nigerian in her past life.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users praise Joana

@FemiGrand said:

"I told you before now you missed your way to Albania..... You be Nigerian citizen not just by association but by default ooo. We know our wives."

@user6036935716151 commented:

"Now l know that in your past life you were an African from Nigeria to be specific."

@userOBYNO said:

"Wow! This is beautiful. Are you married? If not marry from Nigeria honey."

@Ghetto Buster commented:

"Chai! See wife material oooo 1000 yards for that matter."

@user yahaya shuaibu said:

"Good luck to you and I love you so much baby."

@What2have reacted:

"Are you married? I'm interested."

oyekanmiabiodunol said:

"Wow wow wow! This is so nice. Bless up! You are to much."

@user notym smart said:

"I love you & am crushing on you."

Oyinbo lady hustles in Nigerian market

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that an Oyinbo lady was seen hustling inside a Nigerian market.

The young lady joined market women and helped them sell food stuffs.

She would later say that she went to the market to have a feel of the local culture.

Source: Legit.ng