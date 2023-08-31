A Nigerian lady who employed an oyinbo lady as her house help has cried out after getting disrespected

In a video, she lamented bitterly over the countless disrespectful actions of the girl who lives with her

While some netizens advised her to be more patient with the maid, others had other suggestions to make

A Nigerian lady recently confronted her white maid, Angel, over an alleged act of disrespect.

In the video, the employer identified as Angela Nwosu expressed her disappointment and questioned Angel's behaviour, highlighting her previous experiences working for other employers.

Woman who employed oyinbo housemaid laments over disrespect Photo credit: @angelanwosupage/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Angel, while apologizing, acknowledged her mistake and expressed remorse for her actions.

“I’m so sorry about earlier, I didn’t mean to, I was just cranky. It was my fault I’m so sorry,” she apologized.

Angela vents her frustration over oyinbo maid's action

Angela further questioned Angel's understanding of the role of a maid and emphasised the importance of respect in their working relationship.

She contemplated implementing stricter rules and boundaries, considering the possibility of limiting Angel's movements and imposing more regulations within the household.

Speaking further, the boss expressed her exhaustion with the perceived disrespect, speculating that their close relationship and shared activities may have contributed to Angel's behaviour.

The furious lady added that she had discussed the incident with her husband and they planned to address the situation together upon his return.

In her words:

“I’ve already spoken with my husband. I told him when he comes back we will talk about it. I’m so tired of your disrespect maybe because I play with you, take walks with you, we hang out, that’s why you are disrespecting me.”

How oyinbo maid disrespected Nigerian boss

The incident unfolded after Angela asked Angel to take out the trash, and Angel allegedly refused, leading to the confrontation.

Following this, Angela sought a better resolution plan to restore a respectful and harmonious working relationship with her maid, Angel.

Watch the video below:

Lady sends housemaid packing for practising witchcraft

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady has lamented not being able to keep housemaids after recently sending another one packing. She accused the latest maid for practising witchcraft and seeking to harm her with it.

A video reposted by @remedyblog on Instagram captured the woman burning the clothes of the housemaid as she threw her belongings out. The lady expressed sadness that the maid chose to repay her kindness with evil and disclosed that she had bought a new phone and clothes for the househelp two weeks after giving her the work.

The displeased madam further accused the maid of being a liar. She added that the maid's ugly behaviours are not new as the househelp's aunt stated that she had been found wanting at her 5 previous places of work - hers was the 6th.

Source: Legit.ng