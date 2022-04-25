A Nigerian lady has thrown her housemaid out of the house, accusing the househelp of practising witchcraft

The displeased woman stated that she bought the maid a new phone and new clothes two weeks after her employment

While also accusing the maid of being a 'bloody liar,' the woman wondered why the househelp chose to repay her good with evil

A Nigerian lady has lamented not being able to keep housemaids after recently sending another one packing.

She accused the latest maid to be dismissed for practising witchcraft and seeking to harm her with it.

She accused the maid of trying to harm her. Photo Credit: @dammyteeorganics

Source: Instagram

A video reposted by @remedyblog on Instagram captured the woman burning the clothes of the housemaid as she threw her belongings out.

She said the maid also had problems at her 5 previous workplaces

The lady expressed sadness that the maid chose to repay her kindness with evil and disclosed that she had bought a new phone and clothes for the househelp two weeks after giving her the work.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The displeased madam further accused the maid of being a liar.

She added that the maid's ugly behaviours are not new as the househelp's aunt stated that she had been found wanting at her 5 previous places of work - hers was the 6th.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the video

@macaulayrume said:

"Where the jazz na.. I no Dey believe one sided story let the maid talk her side.. some of you madam Dey sabi lie.."

@annie__mimi said:

"Madam have you tried checking yourself?? Kos seems you’re the problem here why change maids always tho Mtcwww you get problems #if not show us evidence of d witchcraft."

@aishacosmeticsng said:

"I had to stop employing helps, it’s always one issue or another with them. The last one I had lied that she was arrested at 9pm see me calling friends to go bail her out only for my sister to call the police and discovered it was a lie, she plotted with her sister to extort money from me thank god I have sisters. I can’t with them Biko."

@rubies_clozet said:

"Madam you seriously sound like you are even the problem ‍♀️ you have been screaming and calling her witch without saying exactly what she did or how she practiced the witchcraft you are accusing her of."

Lady finds out that her housegirl lied and is a man 3 months into the job

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had discovered that her housegirl is actually a man.

@ourtalkroom who shared a clip of the disgraced househelp, reported that the woman made the discovery three months into the job.

In the clip, the houseboy could be seen seated on the floor with only a bra and a lady's jeans trousers. He had a wig on his head too.

The deceptive housemaid was eventually put in a vehicle and is believed to have been taken to the police station.

Source: Legit.ng