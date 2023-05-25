A housemaid abroad made a video to show how much her boss' kid loves her as she pretended to be tired of their house

As the maid was about to leave with her travel bag in a clip, the kid wept bitterly, begging her not to

Many people who watched their video said the oyinbo child sees her as family for her to cry that bad

A lady who works as a housemaid abroad stirred massive reactions after sharing how her boss' kid reacted when she pranked her.

The lady packed a bag in a TikTok video and pretended she was no longer interested in staying with the little girl's family. As the lady tried to move out, the kid cried.

The kid cried as the maid pretended to leave with her box. Photo source: @matagayesu

Source: TikTok

Sweet maid and baby goals

The innocent baby, who took the nanny's funny act seriously, wept as she walked to the exit door.

When the kid noticed that the maid (@matagayesu) was insistent on leaving, she cried more. Many people said the maid must have been a good person to the kid.

user256 Ruth of love said:

"Imagine but still their parents will never say sagala is good."

miah said:

"I have girls but they hate me, they calls me names, I don't play with them, I don't think they can be bothered if I go."

briansharoo1 said:

"I have mine too,beautiful baby girl, she told me no go Africa, or go with me."

Dorita694475 said:

"No one will cry for me because I have kids here."

Annitah Nsamba Brave said:

"Teach her to say sorry."

JEFF 655 said:

"You are treating them well to give such a response from her, thanks nyabo for the love you give them."

mirembe win said:

"Sha like you bambi god bless you."

mum prince said:

"She will lose her trust in you... She is scared of losing you..!!!"

Throphy said:

"They still love us after all & I love that."

