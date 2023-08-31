A Nigerian man in Yenegoa, Bayelsa state, successfully climbed 150 steps while balancing football on his head

The man, Tonye Solomon, achieved the feat on August 10, 2023, and his record has been certified by the Guinness World Record

Information obtained by Legit.ng says Tonye has been recognised by the Bayelsa State government

A Nigerian man successfully balanced a football on his head and climbed 150 steps.

The man, Tonye Solomon, achieved the feat in Yenegoa, the capital of Bayelsa state.

Tonye climbed 150 steps with football on his head. Photo credit: YouTube/GWR and Chuwuebuka Ezugha.

Source: UGC

The Guinness World Records has officially certified Tonye's feat as a world record and has issued him a certificate to that effect.

According to the Guinness World Records website, Tonye made the record attempt on August 10, 2023.

The record body said:

"The most steps climbed on a ladder while balancing a football (soccer ball) on the head is 150, and was achieved by Tonye Solomon (Nigeria), in Yenagoa, Nigeria, on 10 August 2023.

"Tonye attempted this record to challenge himself and to inspire others to do great things. He spent 2 months training for the attempt until he was confident he could achieve the record."

Tonye was recognised by the Bayelsa State Government

Speaking on the development, Chuwuebuka Ezugha, who trained Tonye for the record attempt, said the Bayelsa State Government has recognised him.

"I supervised the attempt on the 10th of August, and it was approved last week. The certificate was sent on Monday. I'm currently in Bayelsa to present the certificate to him. He was officially recognised by the Bayelsa state governor."

Ebuka also said Tonye has been given an appointment by the government.

Photographs sent to Legit.ng by Ebuka show Tonye happily posing with the record certificates in joy.

Watch the video of the record attempt below:

Source: Legit.ng