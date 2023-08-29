FCT minister, Nyesom Wike has given a fresh directive to the contractors handling different projects in the capital city

Wike reiterated plans to reposition the FCT and revealed that President Bola Tinubu wants the Abuja light rail project completed in no time

The minister pointed out that the issues of sanitation, streetlights, and shanties were being addressed

FCT, Abuja - The newly inaugurated minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has assured he will get all contractors back to the site under his direct supervision.

Wike meets with FCT contractors and reveals plan to complete abandoned projects. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Wike, who stated this at the opening of a meeting with contractors handling major projects in the FCT, added that Abuja would soon become a construction site as promised, PremiumTimes reported.

The former Rivers state governor noted that the president wants the Abuja light rail project completed as soon as possible because he wants to ride in it.

“After our inauguration, we outlined our short-, medium-, and long-term plans to reposition the capital city. Now time has come for action.

“First of all, on the metro light train, President Bola Tinubu has given us a matching order that he wants to ride on the metro light train. So, it is a key project that we must achieve,” he said.

Wike hinted further that President Tinubu had equally complained about abandoned projects, particularly roads, which were part of critical infrastructure, The Nigerian Tribune report added.

