A boy, who hawks eggs on the street, could not believe his eyes after a man who patronised him gave him a N1 million cheque

The talented hawker apparently caught his benefactor's attention owing to the unique way he hawked the eggs and hyped his customer while at it

A video showing the boy taking off all his clothes upon seeing the cash gift melted hearts on social media

A Nigerian egg hawker, Iwuchukwu Akachukwu Henry known as '1010', has been gifted a N1 million cheque owing to his rare hawking skill that caught his benefactor's attention.

The boy went viral after a video of him hyping a man in a car, who was buying his eggs, was shared on Instagram.

The man, @auxellmusical, consequently located the boy and invited him over. Upon seeing him, the man presented him with a N1 million cheque.

In a touching video, the boy was shocked and took off all his clothes, save for his boxers, as he hyped the man in Igbo for the cash gift.

Internet users appreciated the man's gesture as they celebrated with the hardworking boy, who also works as an MC.

People celebrate with the egg hawker

real_lapiro said:

"There is a God In heaven who rules in the affairs of men. He does not fail. Keep moving. Can’t stop crying."

myhairven said:

"It takes just 1 destiny helper to turn your life around for good,i pray for you Today ,that May you be at the right place and at the right time."

am_bless2 said:

"He was somewhere doing something. He was not lazy, he wasn't begging, now God has sent his destiny helper to him. Learn from this. Peace."

joan_uche said:

"May God let us meet people that will lead us to our breakthrough in Jesus name."

cyka_thebosslady said:

"When it’s your turn to shine, nothing on this earth can stop you. God knows our heart, congratulations to him Ndi Igbo karaka."

cynuel_naturalbackuppage said:

"I watched more than once, kept smiling all through, the guy is so so funny."

lilys_supplies said:

"The gift of a man maketh way for him and puts him before Kings,am so happy for that young champ."

