The popular water hawker who was recently invited by Aquafina company has melted hearts with a new video

In an emotional clip shared on TikTok, he lay on the floor to show gratitude for his life-changing transformation

Social media users have reacted massively to the video, with many desiring to be recognised by a notable brand

Dr H2O, the latest rising star, has expressed his deep appreciation to Nigerians for their support.

He also showed gratitude to Tunde Ednut, Hilda Baci and other celebrities who stretched out a helping hand.

Viral Aquafina hawker thanks people for reposting his video Photo credit: @koffiseed/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Dr H2O acknowledged the unexpected and overwhelming response he received, thanking everyone involved.

H20 thanks his manager for assistance

Dr H2O specifically mentioned his manager, Koffiseed, expressing gratitude for his guidance and support throughout his journey.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He credited Koffiseed for playing a crucial role in his success which has gotten him to greater heights.

He said;

“I really appreciate everyone for everything you’ve done. God bless y’all for supporting me. I didn’t expect this is how it’s going to be if not for Koffiseed my manager.

"Thank you Hilda Baci for everything and my livelihood, God bless you sir I appreciate everything. Thank y’all.”

Viral water hawker appreciates Tunde Ednut

In another video shared by Koffiseed, Dr H2O appreciated Tundeednut for reposting his video and bringing him into the limelight.

He expressed his profound gratitude, humbly prostrating as a sign of respect while emphasising the significance of Tundeednut's support and acknowledging the impact it had on his exposure and the opportunities that arose as a result.

“I really appreciate Tundeednut for everything you’ve done for reposting my video again I say thank you, I don’t know how to thank you. It’s not easy for someone to see your hustle and repost you but you did that so that people can continue to see my hustle and bless me. Thank you", he said.

Reactions trail video of viral water hawker showing gratitude to everyone

@Damian said:

“This life don't look down on anyone, na just seconds story take Dey change, always have a pure heart when you're working, you no know who Dey watch U.”

@fagbo commented:

“My brother when your time has come nobody can stop it.”

@Motolani Lijadu said:

“Glory to God.”

@DIRECTOR_vibez said:

“When God say it's time even your enemies will cry.”

@joyce commented:

“It takes God a seconds to bless a man.”

Watch the video below:

Hawker who promoted Aquafina water gets invited by company

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a hawker who gained fame through his creative promotion of Aquafina water has been invited by the company.

In a trending video, he walked like a king into the premises of the company after getting invited for a huge deal. "God is the greatest finally we arrive to Lagos to see the Aquafina families", the caption on the video read. In the video that went viral, Dr. H2O held an Aquafina water bottle while eloquently highlighting its benefits, including its potential to safeguard the spinal cord and other bodily components.

He reassured viewers that the water is both harmless and highly beneficial. The unique and engaging advertising approach of Dr. H2O captivated bus passengers, leading to laughter and increased purchases of Aquafina water.

Source: Legit.ng