A little Nigerian girl decided to market her mother's goods and her video captured the hearts of many

In the heartwarming video, the smart girl helped her mother to advertise the crayfish she sells for a living

Several netizens who came across the clip on TikTok showered praises on the little girl for her boldness

A bold little girl has gone viral on TikTok over the captivating manner in which she advertised her mother's crayfish.

In a trending video, the smart girl held up a bag of crayfish and spoke well about it.

Little girl markets mum's crayfish Photo Credit: @emys037 / TikTok

She praised her mother while stating that she sells the best crayfish to her customers.

"Hello my mummy sells the best crayfish. Please patronize her. Thank you", the little girl said.

Little marketer receives accolades

Her proud mother shared the video on TikTok and netizens stormed the comments section to gush over the little girl.

@rashy6722 said:

"Kids, please patronize her mom's kerefish business. Cute bb."

@evelynonye2 wrote:

"We will patronise the best carafish."

@geraldune_jorr stated:

"Awww such a thoughtful child to support his mother. Well I would have bought d entire bag if only I stay at the point of sales."

@callmequeenshankees stated:

"She speaks like Ghanaian."

@okeke37 commented:

"Wonderful child support her mom."

@godpekin added:

"Awww she's so cute. kerefish."

Little boy markets his mother's human hair

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a smart little boy has become a topic of discussion after marketing his mother's human hairs on Instagram.

In the video spotted on @mufasatundeednut's page, the young boy was seen bowing his head to greet everyone before proceeding with his marketing. He pointed at the first hairs and called out their names. At some points, he made mistakes and was corrected by a lady who stood beside him.

The viral video has caused a frenzy online as social media users pen down hilarious comments regarding the incident. Joseph Frup wrote: "Na only burgundy colour this boy know o. All the colours na bugundru. Maybe na em best colour be that."

Source: Legit.ng