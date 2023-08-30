A young lady has shared tips for ladies desiring to travel to Canada in search of greener pastures

In a video shared via her official TikTok account, the kind lady gave her fellow ladies some insight on how to make money in Canada

The smart lady highlighted the importance of learning skills such as hair making, wig making and how to fix artificial nails

A TikTok user with the handle @glowwriyah has shared various ways for ladies to make money on the side in Canada.

In the video, she emphasised the importance of acquiring specific skills that can be profitable in the country.

Lady speaks on hot businesses in Canada Photo credit: @glowriyahh/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She highlighted hair-related skills such as wig making, hair cutting, and nail fixing, stating that these services are in high demand and can yield substantial earnings.

Lady reveals having a skill is profitable in Canada

Additionally, she mentioned the profitability of braiding hair, sewing complete outfits, doing alterations, making beads and handbags, and engaging in event photography and decoration.

Gloria reiterated the constant demand for event-related services in Canada, as there is always an event happening.

She also encouraged women to learn how to cook, as culinary skills can be a valuable asset.

In her words;

"If you're a lady and you're looking to come to Canada. Please please ensure you know this trade because you make money with it.

"One hair making; how to Make Wig, learn how to Make Wig, cutting hair; learn how to Barb, it will pay you money, fixing of nails for ladies; fixing nails na hot cake, do you know to fix nail it cost about $50 or more to fix nails, learn it braids.

"Let me tell you something, to braid hair for lady is about one 50 to 200 or $250 Canadian dollars, so imagine if you do 10 people's hair in a day or in your week or more, you are in money, how to sew so clear dress skirt and blouse; complete dress from head to toe, Nigerian print lace material.

"If you know how to sew and how to do alterations, oh my god that alteration is hotcake because here in Canada if zip spoil they don't wear that clothe, if botton spoil dat cloth is gone, so if you can do alterations good money for you, bead making; many people here in this country love beads."

Reactions as lady speaks on how to make money in Canada

The TikTok video has garnered significant attention, with many viewers appreciating Gloria's insights and practical advice.

@godsgiftcoiffure reacted:

“She is right. I am a braider in Vancouver and make more than 100k yearly just working from home.”

@Gloria of Canada said:

“Please learn these trades so that you can make money on the side.”

@SheTOBI commented:

“Can't wait to join my hubby in Canada and I am so excited cause I am a hairstylist.”

@ADESEKEMI M said:

“I'm an hairstylist, i can make nails, i can make beads, I can make wigs and revamp, i can do alterations on dresses. na visa remain. God abeg.”

@Darl's Hair commented:

“I know all of them but then who wan carry me go Canada.”

Lady gets high paying job in Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who faced unemployment and decided to relocate to Canada for better opportunities has become a viral sensation on TikTok.

The woman shared her inspiring story of being a temporary employee in Nigeria when she was abruptly dismissed from her job.

She moved to Canada and secured a remote job with a lucrative salary that allowed her to work from anywhere. In a video on TikTok, she showed her gratitude and joy for her new life.

Source: Legit.ng