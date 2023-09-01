A nurse from Nigeria who moved to Canada has treated herself to a brand new Range Rover Velar car worth millions of naira

In a short video, she proudly displayed her white car with ribbons, indicating that it was new

The nurse said she likes to indulge in luxury things that she can afford, unlike many others who might shy away from such purchases

A hardworking nurse who left Nigeria to pursue a career in Canada has rewarded herself with a lavish gift: a brand new Range Rover Velar car that costs millions of naira.

She shared a short video on social media, posing next to her stunning white car with ribbons wrapped around it.

Lady buys brand new N50 million range Rover velar. Photo credit: TikTok/ @blessoxy

Source: TikTok

Th lady expressed her joy and satisfaction with her purchase. She revealed that she enjoyed spoiling herself with luxury things within her budget, unlike many others who might hesitate or feel guilty about spending money on such items.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Drinkwitjess said:

"Maturing is also realizing that you deserve to see the fruits of your labor! Congratulations girl."

Awuor also said:

"Me as nursing student in Tesla with a Rivian on the way. I will never mature when it comes to luxury things."

DD73838 commented:

"Congrats girlie!! But you haven't been seeing those Tik toks that's said don't get a Range Rover? They've been all over my fyp."

Praches:

"Maturing is also you buy what you like. if you don't like a luxuries cars why buy it... Buy what your heart desire.. that's maturity."

Nigerian mum buys her first car 5 months after moving to UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian woman in the United Kingdom has taken to social media to celebrate buying her first car.

Five months ago, the lady who moved to the UK acquired a Nissan Micra whip, took pictures, and made a video.

Netizens swooned at her TikTok post, with some commenting on the car, to which the lady replied: "I will never complain. God has been super good to me and my family."

Source: Legit.ng