A Nigerian woman who relocated to Australia for a better life and a higher income has discovered that there is a shortage of men who are interested in relationships there

She revealed in a brief TikTok video that she dumped her boyfriend after her uncle persuaded her that it was the best thing to do at the time

However, after living in Australia for a while, she had no regrets except for leaving her boyfriend, which she no longer thought was a wise decision

A Nigerian woman who made the decision of moving to Australia for a better quality of life and a lucrative career has faced an unexpected challenge: finding a suitable partner who wants a relationship.

She shared her story in a candid TikTok video, where she demonstrated that she broke up with her boyfriend in Nigeria after her uncle convinced her that it was the best thing for her future.

Nigerian lady sad that she left her boyfriend to move to Australia. Photo credit: TikTok/ @favourchinedu

Source: TikTok

However, after settling in Australia for some time, she realised that she had made a mistake.

She was happy with everything else in her new country, except for the fact that she missed her boyfriend terribly.

She regretted leaving him behind, as she discovered that there was a scarcity of men who were looking for serious relationships in Australia.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Kenny bules:

"Send me money to come and meet you."

Paul Kiggundu635:

"So you think Australia is heaven."

Anselm Odo:

"There are Nigerian guys here naa. Look well for us."

Asiwaju 001:

"Please is there work for people that come to Australia with tourist visa planing to relocate."

Blessed Danny:

"You never see anything. You go see another."

Nigerian lady who secured visa to Australia spends over 24 hours on plane

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that in an inspiring video compilation shared on her TikTok page, a young woman identified as @fayvhooor01 has documented her remarkable journey from Nigeria to Australia.

According to the lady, the journey was not amazing as she stayed on the plane for over 24 hours.

The video revealed each step of her journey, providing a glimpse into the challenges and triumphs she experienced along the way.

Source: Legit.ng