Chinyero Umeh, the mother of Kamsiyochukwu Umeh, has finally spoken out after her daughter’s remarkable WAEC and JAMB results

She expressed her joy and pride in her daughter, who scored the highest mark in JAMB’s UTME

She also revealed that Kamsiyochukwu had a passion for reading from a young age and that they, as parents, did everything they could to support her

Chinyero Umeh, the proud mother of Kamsiyochukwu Umeh, has finally broken her silence after her daughter’s outstanding performance in the WAEC and JAMB examinations.

In an interview, she shared her joy and gratitude, praising her daughter for achieving the highest score in the JAMB’s UTME, a highly competitive and prestigious test for Nigerian students.

Kamsiyochukwu's mother talks about her daughter's success. Photo credit: Facebook/Deeper Life High School

Source: TikTok

Kamsiyochukwu's mother speaks

She also disclosed details about her daughter’s background and personality, revealing that Kamsiyochukwu had always shown a keen interest and love for reading since she was a little girl.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

As supportive parents, she said they did everything in their power to nurture and encourage her daughter’s passion for learning and excellence.

She said:

"I am very proud of my daughter's achievements. It is indeed a thing of pride for everyone. Kamsiyochukwu has always been a voracious reader from a tender age, and when we discovered that, we decided to support her with everything we can."

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh is a brilliant and talented student who has made history by scoring the highest mark in the JAMB’s UTME.

This national examination determines the admission of students into Nigerian universities.

She scored an impressive 365 out of 400.

She also excelled in the WAEC, another national examination that assesses the academic achievement of secondary school students.

She obtained A1 in eight subjects, including English, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology, and Religious Studies.

Her remarkable results have earned her praise and admiration from many Nigerians.

Watch the video below:

WAEC releases Kamsiyochukwu's result, she bags 8 A's

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) result of

Kamsiyochukwu shone brilliantly as she scored 8 A's and one B.

The Deeper Life High School student has proven to be a genius in academics as she started by acing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Source: Legit.ng