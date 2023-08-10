Kamsiyochukwu Nkechinyere Umeh, a student of Deeper Life High School, scored 360 in UTME and A1 in eight subjects in WAEC

She applied to study Chemical Engineering at the University of Lagos, a prestigious institution in Nigeria and hopes to do well academically

Her father has confirmed her WAEC results as well as presented it to the public, showing again that his daughter is an exceptional student

WAEC has released the results of Kamsiyochukwu Nkechinyere Umeh.

Kamsiyochukwu shines brilliantly with 8 A's and one B in her WAEC results.

Kamsiyochukwu WAEC result released. Photo credit: Kamsiyochukwu Umeh, Vanguard, WAEC official

The student of Deeper Life High School has proven to be a genius in academics as she aced both the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and the West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams.

The 16 year old Kamsiyochukwu made headlines in March when she scored the highest mark of 360 out of 400 in the UTME.

Kamsiyochukwu shines in WAEC

She applied to study Chemical Engineering at the University of Lagos, one of the most prestigious universities in the country.

Her father, Mr. Umeh, told Vanguard that she scored excellent grades in all her subjects, including A1 in Economics, Civic Education, English Language, Further Mathematics, Mathematics, Chemistry, and Computer Science.

She also got a B2 in Physics and an A1 in Dyeing and Bleaching.

Kamsiyochukwu’s remarkable feat has inspired many Nigerians who have congratulated her on social media and wished her well in her future endeavors.

She is indeed a role model for young girls who aspire to excel in science and engineering fields as well as other areas of excellence.

Kamsiyochukwu speaks on high JAMB score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Kamsiyochukwu Umeh, a 16-year-old girl who aced the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), has revealed why she has not seen her result slip.

The 16-year-old pupil of Deeper High School scored 360 out of 400 in the exam, making her the highest scorer in the country.

Umeh shared her story in an interview with Arise TV. She said she was in school when the result came out, and she asked her mother to check it for her.

