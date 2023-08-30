Kamsiyochukwu Umeh is a 16-year-old Nigerian student who became the highest scorer in JAMB and WAEC exams.

She scored 360 out of 400 in JAMB and had A1 in eight subjects in WAEC. She was a student of Deeper Life International, a prestigious university in Nigeria.

In an interview with her school, she revealed that she has a 10-year plan where she listed five things she wants to achieve before clocking 26.

Kamsiyochukwu 10 year plan released. Photo credit: Facebook/Deeper Life High School

Legit.ng compiled the five things she shared:

1. Complete her first degree

Umeh said she wants to complete her first degree in chemical engineering before she is 26.

2. Becoming a Successful Chemical Engineer

The 16-year-old said she wants to become a successful chemical engineer who can contribute to developing Nigeria and Africa.

3. Become more close to God

Kamsiyochukwu said she wants to become closer to God and grow in her faith.

She said she is a devout Christian who attends Deeper Life Bible Church and credits God for her academic success.

In the next ten years, she wants to become a better Christian.

4. She wants to break both national and international records in her field

She also said that she wants to break national and international records in her field of chemical engineering.

She also said she wants to win prestigious awards and scholarships, such as the Nobel Prize and the Rhodes Scholarship.

5. Get a postgraduate certificate

Lastly, the JAMB's top performer said that she wants to get a postgraduate certificate in chemical engineering or a related field by the time she is 26 years old.

These are the five things Kamsiyochukwu Umeh wants to achieve before 26. She is a young woman with big dreams and ambitions.

WAEC releases Kamsiyochukwu's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) result of Kamsiyochukwu Nkechinyere Umeh.

Kamsiyochukwu shone brilliantly as she scored 8 A's and one B.

The Deeper Life High School student has proven to be a genius in academics as she started by passing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

