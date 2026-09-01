Lionel Richie checked himself into a hospital ICU after performing at The Muny in St. Louis on Saturday, August 29

The 77-year-old singer asked for a chair mid-performance before completing his set and seeking medical attention

This marks Richie's second health scare in months, following an incident during a June concert in St. Paul, Minnesota

Lionel Richie is receiving hospital care after his latest concert left fans deeply concerned about the legendary singer's well-being.

The 77-year-old star was admitted to an intensive care unit in St. Louis, Missouri, following his performance at The Muny outdoor theatre on Saturday, 29 August. A source connected to his touring team told ABC News that Richie sought medical attention as a precautionary measure after the show.

Reactions as Lionel Richie is hospitalised in ICU after concert in St. Louis, Missouri. Photo credit@lionelrichie

Source: Instagram

TMZ reported that doctors were examining whether Richie suffered from slight dehydration, though no official diagnosis has been confirmed by his representatives. According to sources, Richie was hoping to leave the hospital by Tuesday.

Richie asked for a chair on stage

Eyewitnesses at the concert noted that the music icon appeared to be struggling near the end of his set. As he performed his closing number, "All Night Long," Richie reportedly requested that his crew bring him a chair. He pushed through and finished the performance before heading to the hospital.

Fans worried about Lionel Richie after being hospitalised in ICU. Photo credit@lionelrichie

Source: Instagram

This is not the first time the "Hello" singer has faced a health scare mid-tour. In June, Richie told audience members at a concert in St. Paul, Minnesota, that he was feeling dizzy and unwell before stepping off stage and receiving medical attention. Following that incident, he postponed two scheduled shows on doctors' orders before resuming the tour.

Sing a Song All Night Long tour continues

Richie is currently on the road alongside Earth, Wind & Fire as part of their joint Sing a Song All Night Long tour. His next scheduled stop is set for 26 September in San Francisco.

Here is the Instagram post about Lionel Richie's health scare below:

Fans flooded social media with worry and prayers following the news of his hospitalisation.

@debraann2017 wrote:

"Ugh. Maybe the over 75 crowd should limit their performance schedules. Take time to relax, travel and be with family and good friends. Life is too short. "

@christinacarzoo commented:

"Please do not take Lionel this soon after Dolly."

@cynelliott73 asked: "How does one check themselves into the ICU? Wouldn't that be a doctors decision?"

@aubriver shared:

"Losing Hayden & Dolly is enough..we still dealing with it please let him ok."

@melissa_vega84 wrote:

"Prayers. Just need to retire. It sad to see the stars getting older and still preforming. Time to rest and enjoy ur time."

@joy.anne.71619joy_of_autism prayed:

"Please God watch over him All Night Long"

Brandy's recent appearance worries fans

Legit.ng had reported that recent videos of American singer Brandy surfaced online, sparking concern and questions among fans over her appearance. Some social media users began comparing her look in the video with her previous appearances, with many speculating about what could be responsible for the noticeable change.

However, others urged caution, warning against jumping to conclusions or spreading unverified claims about the singer’s health. The development has since generated conversations across social media, with fans expressing concern while calling for responsible commentary.

Source: Legit.ng