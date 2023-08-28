A young lady has caused a frenzy online after announcing her search for a man who would get married to her

In a post shared on Twitter, the lady listed some conditions the man is expected to meet before they can proceed

One of her conditions was that the suitor should be a comfortable man who earns nothing less than N300k monthly

A Twitter user, @Abu_jawaadd, has shared a screenshot of a message he received from a lady seeking a husband.

The lady is desperately searching for a husband with a salary of N300,000 and above monthly.

The caption stated:

"A sister is looking for a husband but your salary must be 300K and above."

Woman lists criteria as she launches search for husband

The message, sent by a woman named Bilkisu, outlined her specific criteria for a potential husband.

She disclosed that she is 25 years old, Hausa, chubby, an undergraduate studying microbiology, with genotype AA.

Bilkisu expressed her preference for a handsome man between the ages of 28 and 35, with a salary of at least N300,000, a car owner, and from a reputable family.

Additionally, she emphasized the importance of education, civility, and proficiency in both English and Arabic accents.

Bilkisu specified that the desired partner must be a resident of Kano, Kaduna, or Abuja.

She wrote;

“Hi, I'm Bilkisu Age 25, Hausa, Chubby, Undergraduate (microbiology), Genotype AA, From Kano.

Would like to have a handsome guy aged 28-35 with salary not less than 300k, car owner, from a reputable family. He must be educated, civilized and has good ascent(both in English and Arabic). He must be a resident of Kano, kaduna or Abuja. Thanks.”

Reactions as woman lists her conditions for finding a husband

The audacious demands made by Bilkisu sparked outrage among netizens. Many commenters found her requirements outrageous and suggested that she should focus on molding her own ideal partner rather than seeking one who fits such specific criteria.

@_Nwanneamaka

“And what's the cause of the laughter if she wants 300k and above salary?”

@HamzatMusaOpey1 said:

“Give her clay. Let her build him by herself.”

@ Saifullah commented:

“What is the salary of her father?”

@lamHolarlekhan reacted:

“She is still 25, before 30 her wish go come true.”

@BiqZacko said:

“Did she really worth it.”

@abdussamie reacted:

“But she's actually referring to you my brother.”

@RashwalRa reacted:

“Na person way go sponsor her education she dey look for. Golddigger.”

@XCODINN commented:

“And she is not even a bsc holder yet, who is her father pls?”

@SirJarus reacted:

“My salary is 299k. Let me wait for when it will reach 300k.”

@bashir_as commented:

“How much is Bilikus Fadas Salary, let's know than before we proceed.”

@Tjslyy commented:

“All these her conditions ehn. I pray for her!”

@Wierldme said:

“Balikisu go to market and buy CLAY.”

@henrie089 said:

“Hungry girl looking for who to sponsor her education.”

