Kamsiyochukwu Umeh, the girl who got the highest score in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination, UTME said he prayed a lot

Speaking while appearing on Arise TV's Morning Show, Kamsiyochukwi said she also prepared very well before the examination

She said she studied for at least six hours daily in preparation for the nationwide examination held earlier this year

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Best JAMB candidate for 2023, Kamsiyochuwkwu Umeh was interviewed on Arise TV where she revealed the secrets to her resounding academic success.

Umeh was named the highest-scoring candidate by the examination body. She scored 360 in aggregates, sweeping Mathematics with 99.

Kamsiyochukwu scored 360 in her JAMB-UTME. Photo credit: Deeper Life High School.

Source: Facebook

Since her academic prowess became public knowledge, many Nigerians in different platforms have continued to celebrate her.

I prayed and studied a lot

While appearing on Arise TV's flagship Morning Show, Kamsiyochukwu revealed that consistent prayer was part of what helped her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

But apart from prayers, she said she had enough time to study because she started preparing for the examination as soon as she made it to SS3.

Kamsiyochukwu said she studied an average of six hours daily while preparing for the examination. When the result came out, she said her mother was the one who checked the scores for her. The interview video was later reposted by @instablog9ja.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Kamsiyochukwu's performance

@chi_agozie7 said:

"The other girl even trend pass this one."

@martinobanti said:

"You can't score that high and not be articulate. That's not possible. A great future awaits you."

@Xendusdelivery said:

"See fluency and coherence, I was probably dragging first position on vernacular speakers list at this stage."

@Iam_kingMoh commented:

"This is where the attention should be."

@Richmandalion said:

"This is how the highest in Jamb should sound, fluent and expressive."

@judeprince007 said:

"You’ll just see that the difference is clear. Excellence speaks for itself."

JAMB accuses Ejikeme Mmesoma of changing her result

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that JAMB accused Ejikeme Mmesoma of doctoring her examination result.

According to the examination body, Mmesoma scored 249 and not 362, as she claimed.

The girl, however, insisted that she did not doctor her result, saying she printed it from the JAMB portal.

Source: Legit.ng