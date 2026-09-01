The German government has published the conditions third-country nationals must meet to obtain a residence permit for up to 18 months to search for qualified work

The permit allows holders to take up any type of job during the 18-month period while searching for qualified employment

Germany's foreigners' authority handles the application process, and applicants are advised to confirm required documents before submitting

Germany has outlined the conditions that nationals from outside the European Union must satisfy to qualify for an 18-month residence permit designed specifically for job seekers looking for qualified employment in the country.

According to the German government's official portal for skilled immigration, Make it in Germany, third-country nationals who have completed their studies are eligible to apply for this permit, which gives them up to 18 months to find suitable work.

Germany lists the conditions for foreigners seeking an 18-month residence permit. Photo Credit: Christian Mang

Source: Getty Images

During that period, holders are free to take up any type of employment while continuing their job search.

Germany resident permit: Key requirements for it

The German government listed three requirements that applicants must meet to qualify:

1. Proof of successfully completed studies.

2. Proof of health insurance cover.

3. Proof of being able to secure your livelihood.

Applications are processed by the relevant foreigners authority in Germany. Prospective applicants are advised to contact the competent authority before submitting any documents, as requirements can vary by location. Some foreign authorities also publish relevant guidance on their official websites.

Germany resident permit: What applicants should know

One significant condition attached to this permit is that it cannot be renewed once it expires. This means applicants have a single 18-month window to secure qualified employment, after which the permit lapses without the option of an extension under the same category.

The guidance from the German government forms part of a broader framework aimed at attracting skilled talent from outside the EU, particularly graduates who completed their studies and are considering Germany as a destination for their professional careers.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Germany had listed 31 countries whose citizens can work in the country without getting a visa.

How long international graduates can stay in Germany

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany had explained how long international graduates can stay in the country to find work after their studies.

The German government, through its official immigration information platform, said the post-study job search permit allows holders to take up any type of employment during the 18-month window, not just roles in their field of study.

The policy targets graduates from third countries, meaning those outside the EU, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Iceland, since citizens of those territories do not require a visa or residence permit to live and work in Germany.

Source: Legit.ng