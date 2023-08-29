A video of a Nigerian woman sharing seven things she learnt in Canada and tips on how to improve one’s credit score has gone viral on TikTok

She also warned that eating processed food might not be the best way to stay healthy

She pointed out that things are not easy and one should realise that not everyone who smiles is having a good time

A video by a Nigerian woman who moved to Canada has become a sensation on TikTok.

In the video, she revealed seven valuable lessons she learned from living in Canada and how they changed her perspective on life.

She also offered helpful advice on improving one’s credit score, essential for getting loans, mortgages, and other financial services.

Nigerian lady living in Canada speaks

One of the lessons she learned was that eating processed food was not a healthy choice and that one should opt for fresh and natural ingredients instead.

She also shared her insights on the challenges of living in a foreign country and how one should not judge others by their appearance.

She said that things are not easy and that one should be aware that not everyone who smiles is having a good time.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Yemisbling reacted:

"How did you get your accommodation please follow me back let's chat ... I"Il be coming to Canada December and I've been struggling to book room online."

Yetty:

"Canada is not for the weak. Forget who yoU were and plan for who you want to be here. Great advice."

Eddy Lió86:

"You said avoid eating process food but your cart is filled with them."

Noahsfirstwife:

"Number 5!!!"

Christopher:

"God will always watch over his people, regardless of location or circumstance. May yoU see his blessings for you at all times."

