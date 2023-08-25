A woman resident in Canada said the amount of bills she pays in the highly sought-after country has skyrocketed

In a sad TikTok video, the woman lamented the amount of money she expends monthly to sort out a mountain of personal bills

She said the high cost of living in Canada could drive people crazy, but some of her followers had a different opinion

A woman living in Canada said bills paid in the North American country could drive people crazy

The woman, Kartia Velino, made the statement in a TikTok video, and she insisted people should think it through before relocation.

The lady said the high cost of living in Canada could drive people insane. Photo credit: TikTok/@kartiavelino and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

According to Katia, the amount of money that goes into the settlement of bills in Canada is enormous.

To buttress her point, the woman brought out all the bills she sorted out in the calendar month and showed them to her followers.

Woman resident in Canada laments the high cost of living

There were numerous envelopes that the woman said represented expenses that she could not escape from as a resident of Canada.

Although Katia did not go into detail to disclose individual bills and the amount expended on them, the woman was categorically saying many people in Canada live to pay bills.

While many people in the comment section agreed with her, others insist the high cost of living situation in Canada is often exaggerated.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady laments high cost of living in Canada

@kendra_apparels said:

"There are bills everywhere, even in Nigeria so make we hear word."

@Travel&Earn$$ commented:

"I spent three years there and I wanted to have a primary care Doctor, they called me after 3 years. Because I missed the call, they put me back on line."

@Swagger Zee said:

"As a proud Canadian, it is still the best country in the world. Cost of living is up all over the world. It's not just Canada. Travel and see."

