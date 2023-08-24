A Nigerian lady has caused a buzz on social media after advising netizens who wish to relocate to Canada

In her trending video, the smart lady took her time to coach netizens about the fastest ways to get their visa approved

While some people applauded her and planned to key into her method, others expressed doubts about the processes she mentioned

A woman identified as @oghenetejiriemuvey on TikTok has shared an informative video for netizens wishing to relocate to Canada.

Her video provided valuable insights into three methods for obtaining a Canadian visa within a remarkably short timeframe of two weeks.

Lady shares ways to get Canadian visa approved in 2 weeks Photo credit: @oghenetejiriemuvey/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady speaks on getting Canadian visa in just two weeks

Her tips offered hope and guidance to individuals seeking expedited visa approval.

Oghene advised viewers to utilise the new portal provided by the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), rather than relying on the old portal.

She emphasized that numerous people, including her family members, have successfully used the new portal, resulting in visa approvals in two weeks.

The second method she suggested was to promptly send a webform and physical mail to the IRCC office immediately after submitting the visa application.

She insisted that by reaching out to the IRCC through these channels, applicants can provide additional information or explain urgent circumstances, such as attending a sibling's wedding in Canada.

Oghene assured viewers that the IRCC staff are understanding and responsive and that the approach has proven effective for many individuals.

Filing Writ of Mandamus

Lastly, she introduced the concept of filing a "writ of mandamus," which legally compels the IRCC to prioritize and expedite the processing of an application.

According to her, by utilizing this legal tool, applicants can invoke the government's responsibility to promptly address their visa requests, resulting in a visa decision within the desired two-week timeframe.

In her words:

“How to get your Canadian visa in 2 weeks. Don’t use the IRCC old portal, use the new portal. Many people has used this portal including my own family my brothers, my sisters and they used this portal and they got their applications approved in under 2 weeks.

"The second way to get your visa approved in under 2 weeks is to ensure that immediately after you submit your application, you send IRCC web form, send mails to their office like their physical location, you have to mail it to their office for example maybe your sibling is getting married and you need to get to Canada on time.

"You can mail them, send them webforms and they are human beings, they will listen to you so it really works I know a lot of people that have done that and it has worked for them.

"The third way to get your visa approved in under 2 weeks is to file what I call a writ of mandamus, a writ of mandamus simply forces IRCC to work on your application immediately so it is a law that enables you to force the government of Canada to work on your application so once you do that you will be able to get your application within 2 weeks.”

Reactions as lady speaks on getting Canadian visa in 2 weeks

Oghene’s video served as a valuable resource for those seeking a Canadian visa quickly.

@Lordkamo commented:

Please drop the new portal link.”

@Destiny reigns commented:

“What are the necessary documents required for visiting visa ma?”

@dependable God reacted:

“How do I apply for family visa?”

@Misan Eric said:

“There’s no work In Canada ooooo.”

@Lydiekeys commented:

“Why is IRRCC taking long to update medical?”

@Manny reacted:

“Used the new portal and it’s been 3 weeks.”

@Nothing but God said:

“Please what is the address for the new site.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng