A heartwarming TikTok video showed a Nigerian woman reuniting with her father in Canada after two years apart

The woman, who moved to Canada in 2021, surprised her father with a visa and a passport to join her

The video captured the emotional moment when they hug each other tightly, expressing their love and joy

A touching video on TikTok has captured the attention of many viewers, as it showed the reunion of a Nigerian woman and her father in Canada after being separated for two years.

The woman, who had left her home country in 2021 to pursue a better life in Canada, had secretly arranged for her father to visit her by getting him a visa and a passport.

Lady moved to tears after seeing her father. Photo credit: TikTok/@rinahk

Source: TikTok

The video showed the scene at the airport, where the father and daughter hugged after he arrived.

As soon as she saw him, she ran towards him and embraced him with all her strength, tears streaming down her face.

He also proudly displayed his travel documents, which his daughter had worked hard to obtain for him.

The video ended with the father and daughter walking hand in hand, smiling and chatting.

The video has received much positive feedback on TikTok, with many users praising the woman for her kindness and generosity, and admiring the close bond between the father and daughter.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Isabellanatashana:

"People can hold there dadz like this."

Ashikele:

"So, how did you guys get all this father's from?"

Mary Mbone:

"My dad is alive but I haven't got a love of him it's just humiliation."

Hilda7384848:

"Keep that love and more Blessings."

CarolMbone:

"I missed that love, rest in peace mi dad."

Dosantos:

"I saw my dad after 6years in warzone."

Ladybird:

"Which planet is thiss l just can't."

Source: Legit.ng