A Nigerian man living in Canada said he pays for everything in the North American country

The young man, Oyin Kanade, said he pays money to wash his clothes and also to get them dried in Canada

Some people said it is a normal thing to pay money to wash clothes, but said they did not know people also pay for drying of clothes

A Nigerian man who is resident in Canada said he pays for everything in the country.

In a video he shared on TikTok, the man, Oyin Kanade, showed when he went to pay money to wash his clothes.

The man said they pay money for everything. Photo credits: TikTok/@officialloyinkanade and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

Oyin also paid money to have the washed clothes dried in the apartment where he lives.

He took his followers and viewers on a tour of where he washes his clothes, telling them he survives in Canada.

Nigerian man pays money to dry his clothes in Canada

There is a washing machine in the apartment, but he had to pay some token to be able to use it.

The drying machine is also not free, as he had to slot in his card and make payment before making use of it.

But his followers on TikTok wondered why he did not simply go out and dry the clothes under the sun.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as man laments after paying to dry her clothes in Canada

@Ruthie said:

"Wait I no fit wash my clothes myself with bucket and water and spray outside?"

@Gozzila Scepter commented:

"When I dey come to Canada I go put rope inside bag. My parlor go dry cloth."

@owenlorenz138 said:

"Oga go buy a washing machine for the house."

@Lady _J 1 commented:

"No vex, dem no they use hand take they wash cloth for Canada? Abeg tell me oh make I for change my mind o."

Source: Legit.ng