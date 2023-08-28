A bride has gone viral on social media after tackling the Disk Jockey (DJ) who performed at her wedding ceremony

In a video, the bride quickly turned in the direction of the DJ and vented her frustration after he played a song she wasn't pleased with

Massive reactions have trailed the hilarious video with some ladies sharing their experiences during their wedding

A Nigerian woman known as @callmenelly23 on TikTok has shared a hilarious video capturing a moment from her friend’s wedding ceremony.

In the video, the bride expressed her frustration with the DJ's music selection and immediately tackled him in the presence of guests.

Bride tackles DJ during wedding Photo credit: @callmenelly23/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She went ahead to make a controversial statement, insisting that she 'doesn’t like nonsense'.

Bride tackles DJ over wrong music selection

The bride was spotted in the video carrying a glass of wine to give to her husband, while her bridesmaids stood behind her.

Speaking in Igbo, the bride instructed her bridesmaids to relay her message to the DJ, demanding an instant change in the music being played.

Reactions trail video of bride tackling DJ at her wedding

Since the video's release, it has gained significant traction online, sparking lots of interaction among viewers.

Bride suddenly attacks groom on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that chaos ensued at a wedding after the bride suddenly lashed out at the groom during their wedding in Rwanda. Footage captured at the wedding depicted the bride and the groom exiting a grand building before heading to church for their nuptials.

The groom wore a back and purple outfit while the bride donned a lovely white gown. The bridesmaids and groomsmen lined up behind them wearing maroon dresses and blue suits. The two held hands as the bride carried a bouquet.

She suddenly let go of the groom's hand and slapped him on the back of the head. She then threw the bouquet away then gathered her flowing gown ready for a fight, before the best maid rushed to intervene. The best man and the rest of the bridal team jumped in to restrain her, as she tried to hit her fiancé again.

