Social media has been abuzz with a video of an 11-month-old boy climbing a freezer to get money

In the surprising video, the boy's mother watched her son in awe as she filmed him carrying out the unusual act

While some netizens commended the young boy for his rare strength, others found the video hilarious

A Nigerian mother with the handle @chinweyndu on TikTok has shared an intriguing video of her 11-month-old baby.

In the video, the baby attempted to climb a deep freezer to reach the cash that was placed on it.

However, despite the baby's determination, he could not successfully climb to the top of the freezer.

Baby gives up on his mission

Frustrated by his several failed attempts, the baby eventually descended and began to cry.

However, his ability to climb to a good level surprised netizens who wondered how he got so strong at his tender age.

Reactions trail video of 11-month-old baby climbing freezer

The video quickly went viral, garnering a wide range of reactions from netizens. Many expressed their amusement at the baby's adventurous spirit.

@kenejosh commented;

“Little man.”

@Ameliasucci7183 said:

“Stop stressing this cute boy."

@Mrs_Kilsi reacted:

“Strong boy.”

@user8112142267569 said:

“My brother is already hustling for money.”

Sandyphina commented:

“Wahala dey oooo see as he dey force himself to claim the fridge.”

@Chinweyndu Jude reacted:

“Honestly.”

@Dammy Gold commented:

“Who no like money.”

@Liligold said:

“You Dey disturb this boy oh.”

@MALHAIRS08 said:

“Chim.”

@chacha reacted:

“Na big boy na give him his money.”

Watch the video below:

7-month-old boy climbs ladder

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that some parents are fearless about what they allow their children to do unaided, especially at a tender age. It is impressive that the children grow up so fast and can get around without much adult supervision.

Even before clocking one, some children are agile and hyperactive with so much energy. A seven-month-old baby boy was on the playground with an adult when he exhibited a rare form of courage and strength. The baby crawled on the ground with two hands and feet towards a playground slide with a ladder attached.

He moved to the slide's ladder and used it to help himself stand upright. Then, one step at a time, using his hand to pull himself upward and his legs to push, the baby climbed the ladder in no time. When he got to the platform on top, he laughed and looked around, obviously not afraid of heights.

