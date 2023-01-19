Footage at a wedding in Rwanda showed the bride and groom walking hand in hand before things got dramatic

The woman suddenly descended on the unsuspecting man with blows, as the crowd rushed to intervene

Some social media users found the incident unfortunate, while others wondered whether it was scripted

Chaos ensued at a wedding after the bride suddenly lashed out at the groom during their wedding in Rwanda.

Footage captured in Rwanda depicted a bride attacking the groom. Photos: Actionz TV.

Drama at Rwandese wedding

Footage captured at the wedding depicted the bride and the groom exiting a grand building before heading to church for their nuptials.

The groom wore a back and purple outfit while the bride donned a lovely white gown. The bridesmaids and groomsmen lined up behind them wearing maroon dresses and blue suits.

All seemed well until the bride suddenly went diabolical.

The two held hands as the bride carried a bouquet. She suddenly let go of the groom's hand and slapped him on the back of the head.

She then threw the bouquet to one side and gathered her flowing gown ready for a fight as the best maid rushed to intervene.

The best man and the rest of the bridal team jumped in to restrain her, as she tempted to hit her fiancé again.

They had a hard time calming down the infuriated woman who eventually dropped to the floor. Some of the bridesmaids could be seen crying.

The bride was later seen speaking to a woman on phone in Kinyarwanda.

Social media reactions

Netizens were stunned by the scenes, as some said it was scripted.

Shallot Ruth:

“Sadness has consumed me. I can't hold back my tears.”

Annet Queen:

“Is that true or a movie.”

Dativa Joachim:

“It's a movie.”

Nzigiyabagabo Theoneste:

"Marriage always faces many enemies."

CM:

“This is an advertisement.”

Watch the video below:

Bride slaps groom at wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a bride had slapped the groom at their wedding.

In a short video lasting just 19 seconds, the bride was the first to land her man a slap and everyone present was stunned by her action.

As to what caused the hot slap, it appeared the groom was force-feeding the bride and she tried to stop him. She slapped the man and he slapped her back which resulted in a fight that attracted wedding guests.

Source: TUKO.co.ke