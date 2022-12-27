A beautiful lady has gone online to say that she was removed from a bridesmaid train because of her natural hair

Giving more details of her removal, the lady who made a video dancing and smiling said she refused to wear extensions as demanded

Many people had mixed reactions towards her revelation as some wondered why she could not change her hair preference for just a day

A pretty lady, @sesay_foundation, has gone online to share a video of herself wearing her natural hair as she said she was removed as a bridesmaid.

The lady said that she was kicked out of the arrangement because she refused to wear extensions on her hair.

The lady said that complaint of her hair came up after she had bought clothes. Photo source: TIkTok/@sesay_foundation

Lady loves her natural hair

The beautiful TikToker who loves her natural hair said:

"Unfortunately that’s what happen to me. Embracing my natural hair."

Many people who reacted to her video said that the bride can decide to make any rule since it is her wedding. There were those who wanted more details on the story.

Kicked out as bridesmaid

In another video, she went further to say that she was only standing in for a friend who could not make it down as the bridesmaid.

Despite spending money on getting clothes in a few days to the wedding, she was still dropped on the excuse of her hair.

Watch her first video below:

Second video:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

grady said:

"We need a Story time for this sis please!"

Ropafadzo said:

"Her wedding her rules."

Simply Jada said:

"Both parties had boundaries that were perfectly executed. No extensions not a bridesmaid. Mature communication."

Phill said:

"Why are people angry at you for not wanting to put extensions in your hair? Madness really is free."

Ebjustlanded said:

"Y’all both had clear boundaries and abided by them."

Lia said:

"But at the same time it’s her wedding so her rules tbf."

whumie_shuga said:

"One day isn’t going to kill u if u love them enough."

Source: Legit.ng