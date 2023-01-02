A Nigerian DJ who plays in the his village has gone viral on TiKTok after a video showed him carrying his speaker on his head

The video of the hardworking man named DJ Gbenga was captured and posted by Omo Baji who asked him to play for him

The video of the DJ has sparked reactions as many Nigerians hail him for not giving up on his craft

A hardworking Nigerian DJ has sparked reactions on TikTok after carrying his speaker on his head.

The man's speaker which has obviously endured many years of usage has also attracted comments from social media enthusiasts.

The DJ carried his speaker on his head when he was going to play. Photo credit: TikTok/@omo_baaji.

Source: UGC

The DJ identified as DJ Gbenga was accosted by a young man who saw him in the streets when he was going to play.

Video of a Nigerian DJ going to play in the village

The man put down his speaker as if he wanted to play for the people who were talking to him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Omo Baaji who posted the video said he saw DJ Gbenga in Ayetoro in Ogun state. It appears he was going to play at a party.

As of Monday, January 1, the man's video has gone viral and attracted more than 9.5k likes on TikTok alone.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@YOURNEXT_BOYFRIEND said:

"DJ CUPBOARD."

@slaywithniffy commented:

"Shey dj dey hawk nii???"

@horpeoluwa said:

"Wish ayetoro is that oooo."

@OLUWAROTIMI commented:

"I sabi this Man for Ayetoro."

@user7135657318009 said:

"May God remember you."

@alabi coded said:

"Which one is number one DJ aiyetoro, pls don't insult my town. We have thousands of DJ."

@Boluwatife Rabecca commented:

"He's from my town... he will trek from saala to joga to oke oyinbo to Eemado... may God bless your hustle bro."

@afeesadegoke255 said:

"This country is very funny."

@Melalicious said:

"DJ way dey use head carry speaker."

Fine lady dances in public

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young lady who sells oranges was seen dancing in public.

The lady heard a nice native song which was playing in the air and she started dancing to it.

Her dance stepts attracted a lot of applause from TikTok users who professed undying love for her.

Source: Legit.ng