A Nigerian woman has shared her amazing love story of how she met her husband on Instagram

She revealed that he sent her a direct message on the social media platform, saying that he felt they were destined to be together and wanted to meet her in person

She admitted that she was initially annoyed by his message, as she thought it was presumptuous for someone who had never seen her to claim they were meant for each other

A Nigerian woman has opened up about her incredible online journey of finding true love.

She told how she met her husband on Instagram, one of the world's most popular social media platforms.

She said she was annoyed when he saw his DM. Photo credit: TikTok/@omoidunnu

Source: TikTok

She said he sent her a direct message one day, expressing his strong feelings for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said he deeply believed they would be together and wanted to meet her in person as soon as possible.

Nigerian lady meets husband online

She confessed that she was initially irritated by his message, as she felt it was rude and arrogant for someone who had never seen her face to claim they were a perfect match.

However, she decided to give him a chance, and they started chatting online.

They soon discovered they had much in common and enjoyed each other’s company.

They decided to meet face-to-face, and sparks flew between them. They fell in love and got married shortly after.

She said that she was grateful for his message and that he was the best thing ever happened to her.

Watch the video below

Watch the continuation below

Nigerian man marries lady after sliding into her Twitter DM

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian Twitter user has married a young damsel he met on Twitter via direct message in 2021.

It all started in March 2021 when the man followed the lady on Twitter and slid into her DM.

In her DM, a man named Okunola Adebola Orogun asked the lady to follow her back and she did. After they connected on Twitter, their relationship blossomed to a point where they carved a future together.

Source: Legit.ng