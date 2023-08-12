A young man surprised a lady he met on Facebook with a wedding proposal in the presence of friends

Unknown to the lady, she walked into a room that had already been decorated as the man went on one knee

Many people said that the lady is lucky to have met her partner online as ladies wondered what Facebook version she was using

A Nigerian lady became emotional as the man who had always chatted with her on Facebook finally proposed.

In a well-decorated room, the man knelt with a ring as he proposed to the lady. She was surprised by the gesture and burst into tears of joy.

The lady cried as her lover knelt to propose to her. Photo source: @ololadeapinke

Source: TikTok

Beautiful wedding proposal

After the man had slipped the ring into her finger, he stood up and hugged her. A photo in the video had the lady (@ololadeapinke) showing off her ring.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Many ladies in her comment section wanted to know the version of Facebook she was using to get so lucky with love.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

toyin pretty said:

"Now am crying, when will it ever be my turn congrats to you both."

Loretta said:

"Which Facebook abeg... na normal one or lite? I need answers o."

Amzy said:

"Awwwwww congratulations,my man I also met him on Facebook,we will be getting married soon."

estherauta41 said:

"Is her decency for me."

happyedunwa said:

"Congratulations. I also meet my husband from Facebook."

ornowumoney said:

"Girls asking how have been DM many times, but dey are selective."

vinascloset said:

"I learnt sth from this video… always look good when you are in a serious relationship o hmmm e get why."

ketch said:

"Which Facebook abii my own no be original."

Hope Presh okoro said:

"Congratulations,God please answer me and my sisters."

Ujunwa Charles said:

"I don delete my fb today. Na nonsense I dee see for there. Congrats dear."

Man proposed to lady in church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video shared by @iamcaritta showed the moment a man proposed to his lover in the church in a most creative way while he was on the altar.

The man acted as if he was deep in prayer over the offering in the church. As he was praying, his fiancee was beside him.

Nigerian married oyinbo woman

In other news, a video showing the oyinbo woman a Nigerian got married to has stirred massive reactions online.

The old woman had a mini bridal shower party as Nigerian ladies celebrated with her. The man said he was happy their wedding was successful.

Source: Legit.ng