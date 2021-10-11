Nigerians have reacted massively to the story of a couple who met each other on social media and later married

The man, Ameenu, made the first move in 2018 as he slid into the lady's DM to ask after her welfare

Yetunde, the beautiful woman, answered his message promptly as she also asked if he is doing good in life

A Nigerian couple, Ameenu and Yetunde, showed people how the internet can be used to find lasting love that leads to marriage.

In a post with photos that were shared by The Punch, Ameenu on one morning in 2018 sent Yetunde a DM, introducing himself.

Many people reacted to the couple's love story. Photo source: Punch Newspaper

Source: Facebook

From DM to marriage

After that, he asked after the lady's welfare. He then went ahead to tell the lady he has been noticing some of her posts.

To his DM, the lady said she has been doing fine. The rest from there led to them being a happy couple.

Read the post below:

At the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 200 comments from Nigerians. Below are some of the reactions:

Akinwale Omotayo Ezekiel said:

"I'm sure she didn't ask him for urgent 2k, otherwise guy man go don jakpa. Congratulations to you, both."

Joseph Okoshone said:

"Later the woman will not allow his phone to rest forgetting how they met in the first place."

Rosemary Ezeamadi said:

"Shey you see how he introduced himself and went straight to the point? Not ‘hi angle’. Tomorrow ‘hi baby’. The next ‘hello beauty queen’. ‘Hi’. ‘Hello’."

Friedrich Jürgen Heinrich said:

"Those of you ignoring guys in your dm, whenever they share stories like this and you will keep typing God when keep typing until that same guy DM another Yetunde who would reply."

