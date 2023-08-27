A lady gathered all her skimpy and revealing clothes and set them on fire after deciding to become a serious Christian

A lady posted a video showing people when she set fire to all the revealing and skimpy clothes she has.

In the video posted on Saturday, August 28, the lady, Precious Thamani said she has decided to become a serious Christian.

Precious said she decided to become more serious in the things of God. Photo credit: TikTok/@thamani_pk.

Source: TikTok

Precious said she had been lukewarm with her Christian life and that she was now going to get hot.

She brought out the clothes that showed her skin when she wore them and then lit them up in flames.

Lady becomes a serious Chrisitan, burns all her skimpy clothes

Precious said she was proud of her action and declared that she is now a true child of God.

One of the photos seen in the post shows how she used to dress in the past before she decided to turn a new leaf.

She captioned the video:

"I was really hesitant to post this, but there’s nothing to be ashamed of. Proudly a child of God."

Many people on TikTok were supportive of Precious' action, and they took to the comment section to praise her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as lady burns her skimpy clothing

@BeautifulSoul said:

"I would like to see how you dress now. Proud of you, thank you for listening to God."

@Mitchie-dhee said:

"Our father did it again. We are rejoicing."

@moitoi commented:

I have been saying that I struggle with dressing modestly as a young Christian. I want this for myself."

