A lady met a man on Instagram and got pregnant for him after they started dating, thinking they were in a serious relationship

Unfortunately for her, she has discovered that the man is a serial cheat who has gotten six other girls pregnant

The lady has vowed to abort her baby because she cannot put up with the man's cheating character

A Nigerian lady discovered that her boyfriend got six girls pregnant at once.

In a story posted on Twitter by Instablog9ja, the lady revealed that she did not know that the man was a serial cheat.

A lady found out that her man got six other girls pregnant. Photo credit: Getty Images/LWA and Carlos Pintau. Photos for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

She said she met the man on Instagram and decided to give love a chance to see if things would work out between them.

Lady gets pregnant for serial cheat

However, it turned out that the man enjoys impregnating ladies as he has six other ladies carrying his babies.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The man said he decided to start getting ladies pregnant to teach them a lesson. The pregnant girlfriend has vowed to abort her baby.

Part of the story reads:

"My own guy has six other girls pregnant for him and this is what they do. I confronted him in the morning and what he said was that he wanted to teach girls a lesson. I'm going to abort today and please, you guys need to be careful."

See the full story below:

Reactions as lady finds out her boyfriend got six girls pregnant

@NotYetBack said:

"That’s extreme sha. Who break that guy heart no do well o."

@Bethack10 commented:

"Normal normal, Instagram no be place to find love because if you do, you just want to waste your time, they will never be serious with you."

@0xBolaji said:

"Pregnancy spree despite the conditions ongoing in this country?"

Wife gets pregnant after filing for divorce

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man got his wife pregnant after they filed for divorce.

It was discovered that the man kept visiting his estranged wife even after she moved out.

The woman has since given birth to the baby, and their marriage continued.

Source: Legit.ng