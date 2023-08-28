OPM's founder, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, has rewarded a pastor who rode a bicycle from Benue state to see him in Rivers

The pastor was given a car, N100,000 and other stunning rewards for the gesture towards the embattled clergyman

Apostle Chinyere shared pictures of the pastor, alongside the car gift and the place he was housed during the visit

Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, the founder of Omega Power Ministry (OPM), has blessed an unidentified pastor who rode a bicycle from Benue to Rivers State to see him.

In a post via his verified Facebook handle on Sunday, Apostle Chibuzor shared pictures of the pastor as he rolled out the rewards he gave him.

Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere gave the pastor a car. Photo Credit: Chibuzor Gift Chinyere

Source: Facebook

Apostle Chibuzor got him a car

The clergyman said he gave the pastor a car so he wouldn't return to Benue on a bicycle. In addition, Apostle Chibuzor offered one of the man's children an automatic overseas university scholarship.

Chibuzor added that he gave the pastor N100k to get fuel for the new vehicle and showcased where he housed him during his visit to Rivers.

According to Chibuzor, he decided to accommodate the pastor in his private residence instead of allowing him to spend on a hotel.

People react to Chibuzor's gesture

ThankGod Robinson said:

"When u connect to a blessed Man ur life automatically become blessed."

John Okechukwu said:

"Wonderful wonderment wonderbirtiy Odogwu na doings meka ooh."

Williams Tamuno said:

"Grace has found you today na God get power , oya haters keep ranting, as e dey pain Dem, e dey sweet us."

Clara Ogechi Urakpo said:

"GOD who called you to serve him will continue to bless you more and more for all your good deeds."

Racheal Jey said:

"Wow congratulations to this pastor and Daddy OPM God bless you abundantly more grace."

Monday Williams said:

"You no get second ooh when it come to giving. May God continue to keep you in good health."

