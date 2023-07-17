Former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has commended his successor, Siminalayi Fubara, for continuing with his legacy

Wike extolled the humble nature of Fubara, adding that some politicians were only aware that they were nominated as a candidate, and they started abusing power

The former governor then explained three things that could make Fubara succeed as a governor, including a warning against using the state's money to develop any political party

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers State, has been seen educating his successor, Siminalayi Fubara, on how to govern the state successfully.

Wike, who left the office, was seen in a viral video speaking at an event where he had been invited to lay down the foundation for the beginning of another infrastructural project in the state, extolling the humility of his successor, Fubara.

Nyesom Wike gives three warning to successor Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike, Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Twitter

Wike extols Fubara's humility

According to Wike, there are some successors that are handed power immediately and begin to show their true colour, but Fubara has proven a different type.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The former governor then congratulated the people of the state for having a leader like Fubara, who he said was gentle, committed to continuity and had the listening ability.

While delivering his speech, Wike explained three ways the new governor could succeed in his tenure. He explained that:

Drive these projects by yourself

The former governor urged his successor to monitor the projects himself, even on Sundays. God would not penalise Fubara if he prioritised the state above attending church.

Wike said the governor should not sit back in the office and believe everything is going fine if he wants to be a successful governor.

Staying in the state

Wike also advised his successor to stay in the state rather than attend unnecessary meetings in Abuja, adding that nothing comes from such arrangements.

He said Rivers people are his people and not Abuja people.

Rivers money is not to develop any political party

The former governor also told Fubara that "our money is not to develop any political party".

A statement that appears to be covertly referring to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), based on the crisis rocking the party.

See the video below:

Source: Legit.ng