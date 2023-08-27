Actress Regina Daniels' husband and senator Ned Nwoko has debunk viral rumours about comedian and TV host Steve Harvey's marital crisis

The US comedian's wife was said to have filed for divorce and was demanding $200m (N154B) after he caught her in a messy affair with their bodyguard

While Ned revealed he contacted Steve to confirm the truth behind the report, some Nigerian netizens chose to drag the senator

Popular Hollywood comedian and TV show host Steve Harvey trended on social media after a viral rumour claimed he caught his wife Majorie in a messy affair with their bodyguard and private chef.

The rumour further claimed Steve's wife had filed for divorce and wanted a share of his $400 million worth.

Ned Nwoko revealed he contacted Steve Harvey. Credit: @princenednwoko

Source: Instagram

Nigerian senator Ned Nwoko debunk Steve Harvey's marital crisis

Prince Ned Nwoko, who is actress Regina's husband, has since taken to social media to deny any conflict in Steve's marriage, which he described as fake news.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ned revealed he contacted Steve personally to gain insight into the authenticity of the rumours.

The Nigerian senator and businessman also shared a picture, featuring him and Regina striking a pose with the Harveys.

See his post below:

Nigerians react as Ned Nwoko dismisses Steve Harvey's marriage crash rumours

See some of their comments below:

simeon.delight:

"Prince Ned no vex oo you don turn blogger?? Why you dey report give us."

tufab:

"So because una take picture together, steve Harvey should admit to his wife cheating on him? Lol he’ll do anything to cover it up. Cause it’s shameful. But it’s the truth. Fear Women!!! ."

soromotoochukwu:

"Regina be doing too much lately with Ned’s phone."

jul_trillion:

"A way of saying "I've met with him and his wife and we had a picture together" cus ion know what is the journalist happening here when you're not one ."

gh_doll32:

"Emm but seriously Wetin concern Steve and his marriage matters and Nigerians, we are in to the Yul Edochiennnnnsss."

thonythonia:

"This Ned funny sha Who you be weh you Dey debunk rumour."

peerlessroc_wealth:

"This is childish, so you want to show you know them , no it childern , must you post it."

alexpaschal_:

"Werey wan show off.. ."

Regina Daniels' stepson buys her a wrapper

Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels seemed to have a bond with her husband and businessman Ned Nwoko's children from other wives.

This comes as Regina Daniels shared a fun video of her and her stepson Amir Nwoko at a fabric shop.

In the video she shared via her Instastory, Regina was seen singing and celebrating while showing off a wrapper her stepson bought for her, which she revealed cost N15k.

Source: Legit.ng