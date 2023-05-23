"I'm Also a Record Breaker": Beautiful Graduate With No Legs Dances in a Sweet Way, Video Goes Viral on TikTok
- A Nigerian lady who is physically challenged has said she is also a record breaker as she is the only graduate in her family
- A short video posted by @luvlyangel8 shows that the lady does not have legs, as they appear to have been amputated
- She displayed a sweet and memorable dance in the video, which has gone viral and attracted reactions from her followers
A Nigerian lady has said she is also a record breaker because she made her family proud by becoming a graduate.
She posted a video on her TikTok handle, @luvlyangel8, saying she is the only university graduate in her family.
The lady said becoming the only graduate in her family has ultimately made her a record breaker, at least in her family.
Video of a beautiful lady who is a graduate goes viral
In the video she posted, the lady was seen beautifully dressed and showing off nice and sweet dance steps.
She looks so beautiful and shapely that TikTok users quickly notice her uniqueness, confidence and dignified carriage.
A lot of them took to the comment section to praise her not only for her beauty but also for becoming a graduate despite her physical condition.
The video has been video for over 9,000 times as of May 23.
Watch the video below:
TikTok users react to video of lady who is the only graduate in her family
@opeyemiazeez6159 said:
"Congratulations, babe. You are so pretty."
@bistiepassawe commented:
"Congratulations, my love. May God continue to bless you."
@Solar_System said:
"You are a special child, smart and very beautiful."
@Olayinka Abimbola commented:
"Congratulations, it been a while."
@Blessmuna said:
"You are very beautiful."
@user1528342562911 commented:
"Wow! See a beautiful face."
@shashadancequeen said:
"I can't love you less my crush."
@Queen said:
"Congratulations sweetheart. Good job well done."
@Oma Chris
"Wow, nice one. You look pretty."
Student goes viral after graduating with first-class in UNIBEN
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man graduated with a first-class from the University of Benin.
The man was said to have studied Industrial Mathematics and did very well.
The student graduated with a perfect CGPA of 5.0.
Source: Legit.ng